Constanzo J. Mucci


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constanzo J. Mucci Obituary
Constanzo J. Mucci, 87, of Clearfield died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Feb. 9, 1932 in Tyler, Pa., a son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Cardone) Mucci.

Mr. Mucci was a graduate of the Huston Township High School in 1950. He was employed by Speer Carbon after high school; then, he worked at Worker's Loan, which later became American Finance.

He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge No. 540 and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 409, both of Clearfield.

He was a former president of the Clearfield Lions Club and a past officer of Clearfield Loan Ex. He also served on the Clearfield Hospital Board.

He's survived by his wife, Marabel (Dougherty) Mucci, to whom he was wed June 27, 1953 at the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois; a daughter, Marie Mucci of Milton; and a son, Michael Mucci of Cape Coral, Fla.

He's also survived by two grandchildren, Michael and Andrea Mucci of Cape Coral, Fla.; a nephew, Vincent Nelson and his wife, Janet of State College; a niece, Linda Marlow of King of Prussia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Carmella Nelson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218-9902, or to the Medi Home Health & Hospice, 341 Science Park Rd., State College, PA 16803-2287.

To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
