Cora Mae Boulton, 90, of Houtzdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Born January 29, 1930 in Houtzdale she was a daughter of the late Emil J. and Martha (Courtot) Huber.
Cora was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Houtzdale, Eastern Star, Houtzdale American Legion Auxiliary , and a founding member of the Knight Booster Club Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a devoted mother, a fantastic cook and a dedicated fan of Mo Valley sports, cheerleading and band for over half a century. She loved all sports especially football. Her and her husband received the Super Booster Award for their support of the Black Knights and Damsel sports. The Mo Valley cheerleading program presents the Cora Boulton Spirt Award to a deserving senior cheerleader each year.
On September 9, 1955 she married Leslie J. Boulton, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2012.
She is survived by the following children; Linda (Richard) Laskowsky of Evens City, Martha (Donald) Turner of Holtwood, Leslie (Leslie) Boulton of New Windsor, NY, David "Moose" Boulton of Ramey, Randy (Beverly) Boulton of Philipsburg, John (Becca) Boulton of Fredericksburg, VA, Tracy (Gorgon) Long of Millerville, Krista (Douglas) Lewis of New Holland.
Also surviving are nineteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, 2 great great grand children, numerous step children, a sister Anna Mae (Ed) Smeal of Houtzdale and a brother James (Jane) Huber of Chester Hill.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, brothers Carl, Jack, Charles, Bill, Emil Jr. and a sister Louise Harsomchuck.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions there will be no public visitation. Pastor Bill Conway will preside over a private funeral service for the immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cora will be laid rest beside her husband in the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cora's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 744 Brisbin St. Houtzdale, Pa. 16651 or Knight Booster Club, c/o . Stephanie Dale, 188 Irwin Street, Brisbin, Pa 16820.
