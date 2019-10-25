Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Lynn ((Bigger)) Smith


1978 - 2019
Send Flowers
Crystal Lynn ((Bigger)) Smith Obituary
Crystal Lynn (Bigger) Smith, 40, of Smithmill died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born Nov. 17, 1978 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Bigger and Josephine (Folmar) Bigger and of birth parents, Sharon (Carper) Fleck Ross of Westville, N.Y., and the late Norman Fleck.

Along with her biological mother and her husband, she's survived by two sons, Marvin Swope of Woodland and Chris Swope of Woodland.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Clare Pennebaker officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.