Crystal Lynn (Bigger) Smith, 40, of Smithmill died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Nov. 17, 1978 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Bigger and Josephine (Folmar) Bigger and of birth parents, Sharon (Carper) Fleck Ross of Westville, N.Y., and the late Norman Fleck.
Along with her biological mother and her husband, she's survived by two sons, Marvin Swope of Woodland and Chris Swope of Woodland.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Clare Pennebaker officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019