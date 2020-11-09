Curtis Lynn Brown, loving son, brother and father, was born December 26, 1940 recently passed away November 3, 2020.



He was proceeded in death by his parents Rhoda V. Jones Brown and Edward D. Brown 9 siblings: Donald, Melvin, Wayne, Margret, Beverly, Beatty, Dorothy, Evelyn, & Sylvia. Curt is survived by his three children Bryon, Kimberly and Kevin and 5 grandchildren.



The family will be have a private ceremony at his final resting place in the Mahaffey Cemetery. There will be a forthcoming celebration of life to be determined in the coming days.

