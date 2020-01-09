Home

Damon S. Walsh


1987 - 2020
Damon S. Walsh Obituary
Damon S. Walsh, 32, of DuBois died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born May 7, 1987 in Gulfport, Miss., he was the son of Mark Walsh of DuBois and Michelle (Miley) Walsh of Biloxi, Miss.

He's survived by three daughters, Sajak Walsh, Indica Snyder and Emma Lou Nearwood.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
