Daniel B. "Bernie" Woodring, 98, of Osceola Mills died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born April 1, 1921 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Oliver and Janet Canon (Patterson) Woodring.
He's survived by two daughters, Arleen L. Woodring of Osceola Mills and Beth A. McFadden and her husband, Charles of Brockway and two sons, Melvin D. Woodring of Osceola Mills and Arthur L. Woodring and his wife, Edna of Osceola Mills.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Coal Run Christian & Missionary Alliance Church (Coal Run) Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Hiram Westover officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills and again from 10 a.m. Friday until the funeral time at the church.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard at the cemetery.
