Daniel C. Huber, 53, of Curwensville and formerly of Ebensburg, passed away June 19, 2019 in Ebensburg.



Born July 13, 1965, he was the son of Carl and Antoinette "Toni" (Fagan) Huber.



He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Edwin and Gertrude Huber; maternal grandparents, Herman and Marie Fagan; and an aunt, Christine Hnathovich.



He's survived by his parents of Ebensburg; sister, Beth (Andy) Lubert of Northern Cambria; and a special niece and nephew, Elizabeth and AJ Lubert.



Mr. Huber was a graduate of the Holy Name Elementary School, Central Cambria High School and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he attained a Bachelor's degree in science and education and a Master's degree in counseling.



He retired with 32 years of teaching chemistry for the Curwensville Area School District, where he also served as the junior-senior class advisor, stage manager and science department chairman.



He also served on the advisory board to the National Honor Society and the Curwensville Education Association.



Mr. Huber's hobbies included woodworking, landscaping and gardening.



A gathering of friends will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., 300 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24 at the Holy Name Church, Ebensburg, with the Rev. Msgr. David Lockard as celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Daniel C. Huber Memorial Science Scholarship, 650 Beach St., Curwensville, PA 16833. Published in Gant Daily from June 20 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary