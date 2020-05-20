Daniel C. Lines
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel C. Lines, age 73 of Brockport, PA died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Born on March 4,1947, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Norman "Clair" and Anna Mae (Naugle) Lines.

On June 16,1979 he married Bonnie (Sicheri) lines. She survives.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved