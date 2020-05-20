Daniel C. Lines, age 73 of Brockport, PA died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.



Born on March 4,1947, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Norman "Clair" and Anna Mae (Naugle) Lines.



On June 16,1979 he married Bonnie (Sicheri) lines. She survives.



He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.



Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.



