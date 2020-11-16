Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Darla's life story with friends and family

Share Darla's life story with friends and family





Born on August 6, 1954 in Ridgway, PA she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda (Ecklund) Dahler.



On February 20, 1988 she married her husband of 32 years Thomas "Chops" Ellinger. He survives.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5PM – 8 PM and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM from the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating. It can be viewed by going to



Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery.

Darla J. Ellinger, age 66 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.Born on August 6, 1954 in Ridgway, PA she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda (Ecklund) Dahler.On February 20, 1988 she married her husband of 32 years Thomas "Chops" Ellinger. He survives.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5PM – 8 PM and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM from the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating. It can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required.Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store