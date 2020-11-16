1/
Darla J. Ellinger
1954 - 2020
Darla J. Ellinger, age 66 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 6, 1954 in Ridgway, PA she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda (Ecklund) Dahler.

On February 20, 1988 she married her husband of 32 years Thomas "Chops" Ellinger. He survives.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5PM – 8 PM and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM from the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating. It can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required.

Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
