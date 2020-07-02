Darlene Banks, 51 of Shirleysburg and formerly of Brisbin , passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born October 1, 1968 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Richardson and Donna (Richardson) Leiphart of Brisbin.
Darlene was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School.
She was a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church.
On May 1, 2010 in Shirleysburg Methodist Church she married David L Banks, who survives in Shirleysburg.
Darlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed her furry babies, especially her cat Candy and collecting dolphin and Indian items.
Darlene is survived by her mother Donna Leiphart of Brisbin, her husband David Banks of Shirleysburg, a sister Elaine (Robert) Rinker of Houtzdale, a nephew Christopher (Liz) Rinker of Houtzdale and a great niece Natalie Rinker.
Also surviving is a sister-in-law Darleen Love, a brother-in-law Kenneth Banks and a number of aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, her paternal grandparents, Preston and Rose McGraw, her maternal grandparents, John and Onida Richardson, and an uncle Dwane Richardson.
Visitation will be held at the I.O.O.F. Chapel, Brisbin from noon until 2:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Melhorn will preside of the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel.
Darlene will be laid to rest the I.O.O.F Cemetery, Brisbin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc. 200 David Street, Houtzdale, PA 16651 to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com