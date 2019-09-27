|
Darlene Jean Frye, 63, of Clearfield died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born July 17, 1956 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William Cole and Elizabeth Louise (Kephart) Kelly.
On Nov. 11, 1978 in Winburne, she wed Paul D. Frye, who survives along with four children, Tina Bell and her husband, John and Michael Dixon and his wife, Jennifer, both of Clearfield, Jerry Dixon Sr. of New Castle and Crystal Frye of Altoona.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Dr. Duane White officiating.
Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery of Curwensville. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
