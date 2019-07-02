|
David A. Socie, 42, of Coalport died Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1976 in Philipsburg, the son of Harry Socie Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane Socie of West
Decatur and the late Cindy M. (Shimmel) Socie.
He married Maria D. (Chilcote) Socie on Aug. 7, 1999 in Bigler, and she survives, along with two daughters, Ella Socie and Emma Socie and one son, Ayden Socie, all at home.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 2 to July 5, 2019