David Cloyd Bell, 81, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.
Born May 1, 1939 in Danville, he was the son of Gerald Edward and Elise Lucille (Knorr) Bell. Mr. Bell was and Electronics Technician having worked for Motorola, Gregg Electronics, C-Cor, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, hunting and taking outdoor photography.
On April 28, 1972, he wed former Patricia McDermott who preceded him in death on December 11, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister Joyce Jean Davis.
Surviving are three daughters: Diana Lynn Bell of Concord, OH, Jennifer English and companion Gary Buck and Debra S. Jones and husband Jack both of Clearfield. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Shawn Bell, Madison Jones, Erika Jones, Sammie Buck and Aaron Buck and a sister Dixie Chapman of Florida.
Services for Mr. Bell will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Henry Memorial Cemetery in Nook, PA.
The family suggests contributions be made to the American Heart Association
, 44 Liberty Avenue Suite #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
