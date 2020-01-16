|
|
A man known for his hard-working demeanor and "occasional" stubbornness went to begin a new journey on Jan. 15, 2020.
David "Dave" Clyde was born to Gertrude "Gerty" and the late J. Richard "Lefty" Clyde of Philipsburg on May 27, 1959. He graduated from the West Branch Area High School in 1977.
Mr. Clyde dedicated his career and retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union 126. He earned his 35-year IBEW membership pin this past year.
He's survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Clyde of Morrisdale, and together they raised two daughters, Ashley and Richelle.
Ashley, her husband, Kevin and Mr. Clyde's two grandchildren, Lee and Lauren, both of whom he absolutely adored, reside in Morrisdale. Richelle, her husband, Adam and Mr. Clyde's grand-dogs reside in Philipsburg.
He's also survived by his mother, Gerty of Philipsburg; three siblings, Kathy of Philipsburg, Bobby and his wife, Tammy of Florida and Scott and his wife, Debbie of Virginia and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher and his father, Lefty.
Mr. Clyde enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his garage, visiting camp with friends and driving his 1958 Corvette.
Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life party will be held at a later time.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020