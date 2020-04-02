|
|
David G. Gallaher, 86, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on March 15, 1934 in Clearfield, a son of the late James and Della (Anderson) Gallaher.
Mr. Gallaher was employed for 50 years, retiring as President and CEO of Clearfield Machine. He also co-founded Clearfield Powdered Metals with Dennis Merrey.
Mr. Gallaher was a 1952 graduate of Clearfield High School where he lettered in football, track and wrestling. In his senior year, he placed second in District 6 & 9 wrestling. He then graduated Lehigh University in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While attending Lehigh, he was a 4 year starter for the wrestling team and was the Mid Atlantic AAU champion. Also, he wrestled in four NCAA Championship Tournaments. Mr. Gallaher also enjoyed leisure sports. He was an accomplished golfer and traveled the world to play golf. Some of his favorite courses were in Scotland and Jamaica as well as many within the United States. He also enjoyed being the catcher and coach of the Clearfield Machine softball team and the YMCA softball team. Mr. Gallaher served on the board and past president of Clearfield Kiwanis Club, Clearfield YMCA, Pennsylvania YMCA, Clearfield Curwensville Country Club and the Clearfield Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Foundry Equipment Manufacturing Association and a past chairman of the Clearfield Foundation.
He is survived by three children, David Gallaher Jr. and wife Rhonda of Grampian, Dale Gallaher and wife Chris of NH, and Douglas Gallaher and wife Teresa of Clearfield; two step sons, Matthew Bacharach MD and wife Pam of Lancaster and William Bacharach and wife Linnette of Clearfield; fifteen grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline (Quinn) Gallaher in 1989; his second wife, Jean H. 'Jeanne' Gallaher in 2017; a granddaughter, Shanley Gallaher; a step son, Andrew Bacharach; two sisters, Margaret Gallaher and Dianna Bunnel; and a brother, James Gallaher, Jr.
In accordance to the COVID-19 mandates, current services will be private. Burial will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020