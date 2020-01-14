Home

David J. Markievich


1948 - 2020
David J. Markievich, 71, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of DuBois, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg.

Born Aug. 4, 1948 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary M. (Galio) Markievich.

On June 16, 1980, he married Lynn (Amilkavich) Markievich, who survives along with his children, Kristen Schultz of Bellefonte, Kami Dubiel and her husband, Michael of Mercer, Dawn Markievich and Nate Grimm of Sykesville, Molly Markievich of DuBois and Stacy Carmella Green and her husband, Michael of Florida.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. A private funeral service will be held, and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
