David LeRoy O'Melia, age 57, of Woodland, PA formally of Coal Hill Road, Clearfield, passed away at his home April 18, 2020.
He was a 1981 graduate Clearfield Area High School and 1987 graduate of Slippery Rock University.
He survived by his parents, Iris and Joseph O'Melia of Elizabethtown PA; a brother Joseph G O'Melia and his wife Jessica of Harrisburg, PA; a sister Barbara J Vanatta and her husband William of Warren, PA; and the following niece and nephews, Melia Vanatta, Michael Vanatta, and Joseph P O'Melia.
