David Michael Rieg died at his home in Baxter, Pa., following an accident while working on his tractor. He was 58.
Born March 28, 1962, to John and Cloyann (née Freas) Rieg in DuBois, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Sykesville, Pa.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and private service will be held from the Baronick Funeral & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Jim Fillhart officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the Baronick Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome) on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 AM.
A Dave-worthy celebration will be hosted at the Clover Ridge Lodge when safe for all to enjoy…but not during buck season.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020