David William "Bud" Lewis, 91, of Hyde passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, after a brief illness.



Born Sept. 19, 1927 in Ansonville, he was the son of Melvin and Louella (Barrett) Lewis.



Mr. Lewis was employed by Benjamin Coal Co. and then retired from Al Hamilton Coal Co., where he served as foreman for numerous years. He was also affiliated with the Parsonville Assembly of God.



On Oct. 8, 1945 in Clearfield, he wed the former Marian A. Hutton, who preceded him in death Aug. 8, 2016.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Osborn and four sisters, Edith Biss, Mary Hostetler, Beverly Rodkey and Luetta Craft.



Surviving are six children, Carolyn L. Lender and her husband, Darold of Osceola Mills, Kerry W. Lewis and his wife, Christine, Janet L. Osborn and her husband, Mark, Patricia J. Prisk and her husband, Kenneth and Betsy L. Kester and her husband, Ralph, all of Curwensville, and David L. Lewis and his wife, Joanne of West Decatur.



Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and a sister, Regina Smeal of Ansonville.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Kirk A. Nagel officiating.



Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to either the , 108R N. Second St., Suite No. 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or the , 44 Liberty Ave., Suite No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



