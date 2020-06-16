Dean Francis Vanatta, age 77 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.



Born on August 8,1942, in Ridgway, PA he was the son of the late H. Dean and Alice R. (Smith) Vanatta.



On June 11,1982 he married Ellen Marie Myers. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.



There will be no public visitation.



Due to social distancing concerns, there will be a private memorial service held from the Lighthouse Church in DuBois with Pastors Dean & Penny Smith co-officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store