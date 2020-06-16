Dean Francis Vanatta
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Francis Vanatta, age 77 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on August 8,1942, in Ridgway, PA he was the son of the late H. Dean and Alice R. (Smith) Vanatta.

On June 11,1982 he married Ellen Marie Myers. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.

There will be no public visitation.

Due to social distancing concerns, there will be a private memorial service held from the Lighthouse Church in DuBois with Pastors Dean & Penny Smith co-officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved