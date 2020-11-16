Dean R. Kriner, Age 89 of DuBois, PA died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Christ the King Manor after an extended illness.



Born on February 9, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George and Bertha (Lines) Kriner.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 – 6 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 AM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will follow in St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.









