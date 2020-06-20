Mark... There are no words I can say to ease your sorrow. Your mom was a kind and beautiful person inside and out. You are her only son that she adored and loved with every ounce of her being. Im certain she will be with you always as you are a part of her and she a part of you. Sending my love and prayers to you, your aunts and uncles, and her best friend Carol. I will miss seeing her smile and getting a big hug at Christmas when she would bring home made cookies to KB. I have such nice memories of Debbie that will remain in my heart forever, and when I think of her, she will always have that beautiful smile on her kind face.

Beth Rumsky