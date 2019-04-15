Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Onions
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah E. Onions


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Deborah E. Onions Obituary
Deborah E. Onions, 72, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born March 12, 1947 in New Oxford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Thelma (Lightner) Holtry.

On Feb. 3, 2005 she married David Onions, who survives along with two sons, Richard A. Pope and his wife, Cathy of Dover Township, Pa., and Dwayne E. Pope of Dillsburg.

There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.