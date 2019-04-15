|
Deborah E. Onions, 72, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born March 12, 1947 in New Oxford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Thelma (Lightner) Holtry.
On Feb. 3, 2005 she married David Onions, who survives along with two sons, Richard A. Pope and his wife, Cathy of Dover Township, Pa., and Dwayne E. Pope of Dillsburg.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
