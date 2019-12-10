Home

Debra Lynne Gladfelter


1954 - 2019
Debra Lynne Gladfelter Obituary
Debra Lynne Gladfelter, 65, of Glen Richey died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.

Born Feb. 20, 1954 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Thomas Betts and Ruth Marie (Lansberry) Rauch.

On Aug. 29, 2000, she wed Robert Gladfelter, who survives along with three children, Kimberly Clark and her husband, Mark and Mindy Sparks and her husband, Keith, both of Glen Richey, and Jamie Rauch of Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.

Private graveside services will be held at the Thompson Cemetery in Glen Richey

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
