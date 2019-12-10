|
Debra Lynne Gladfelter, 65, of Glen Richey died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.
Born Feb. 20, 1954 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Thomas Betts and Ruth Marie (Lansberry) Rauch.
On Aug. 29, 2000, she wed Robert Gladfelter, who survives along with three children, Kimberly Clark and her husband, Mark and Mindy Sparks and her husband, Keith, both of Glen Richey, and Jamie Rauch of Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.
Private graveside services will be held at the Thompson Cemetery in Glen Richey
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019