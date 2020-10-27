1/
Decelina M. Accordino
1928 - 2020
Decelina M. Accordino, 92, of Clearfield died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 10 AM with Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday from 4-7 PM & Thursday from 9-9:30 AM.

A Christian Vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:45 PM and the Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
