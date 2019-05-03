|
Delores J. "Lovie" Sobol, 82, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Jan. 11, 1937 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Quick) Donahue.
She married Michael J. Sobol Sr. on June 30, 1956 in Osceola Mills, and he survives along with two daughters, Jody Lynn Wargo and her husband, John Sr. of Naples, Fla., and Jill M. Burge and her husband, Douglas of Osceola Mills and one son, Michael J. Sobol Jr. of Lebanon.
Private graveside services were held Friday at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills with the Rev. D.Z. Lewis officiating.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
