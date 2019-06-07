|
|
|
Delores Jane Washburn, 82, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at her residence.
Born Aug. 30, 1936 in Lanse, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lloyd and Carrie Mae (Myers) Washburn.
Surviving are her children, Roger L. Washburn and his wife, Lynn of Clearfield; Tina D. Neiger of Shawville; Susan M. Jackson of Goshen; Andrew C. Washburn and his wife, Dena, of Coopersburg; and Thomas W. Washburn of St. Robert, Mo.
Family and friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the service immediately following in the chapel with Capt. Laurie Greenfield officiating.
Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from June 7 to June 10, 2019
