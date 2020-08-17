Deloris "Dee" Dufour Johnson, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Osceola Mills, PA, with her daughter Debbie and her beloved dog, Baby, beside her.



She was born December 22, 1942 in Houtzdale, PA, to Alexander Dufour and Sophie Kislack Dufour, who both preceded her in death, and whom she missed dearly and spoke of often.



Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.



The Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store