DeMaris B. Dixon
1935 - 2020
DeMaris B. Dixon, 85, of the Philipsburg Towers, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her son Darren's home.

Born November 6, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. & Marian (Siegfried) Braund.

A graveside service will be held at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton on Tuesday, December 8 at 12:30pm with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private viewing will be limited to the immediate family.

Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
