DeMaris B. Dixon, 85, of the Philipsburg Towers, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her son Darren's home.



Born November 6, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. & Marian (Siegfried) Braund.



A graveside service will be held at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton on Tuesday, December 8 at 12:30pm with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.



Due to COVID restrictions, a private viewing will be limited to the immediate family.

