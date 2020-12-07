DeMaris B. Dixon, 85, of the Philipsburg Towers, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her son Darren's home.
Born November 6, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. & Marian (Siegfried) Braund.
A graveside service will be held at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton on Tuesday, December 8 at 12:30pm with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private viewing will be limited to the immediate family.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.