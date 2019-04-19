|
|
|
Dennis E. "Denny" Guenot, 88, formerly of Philipsburg, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
He was born Nov. 29, 1930 in Frenchville, a son of the late Lloyd and Leona (Plubell) Guenot.
He's survived by one daughter, Germaine T. Diehl of Quakertown, Pa., and three sons, Gregory J. Guenot and his wife, Lisa and Rodney D. Guenot and his wife, Karen, "Joan," both of West Decatur, and Gerard E. Guenot and his wife, Sandra of Port Matilda.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 64 St. Mary's Ln., Frenchville, with the Rev. David A. Perry as celebrant.
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More