Dennis George "Denny" Wills


1954 - 2019
Dennis George "Denny" Wills Obituary
Dennis George "Denny" Wills, 65, of Redden Hill, Curwensville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born June 22, 1854 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Robert and Joan (Jasper) Wills of Curwensville.

On Nov. 27, 1981 at Redden Hill, he wed the former Kathryn M. "Kathy" Witherite, who survives along with a son, Michael "Willsie" Wills and his wife, Erin of Clearfield.

At the request of Mr. Wills, there will be no public visitation, and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
