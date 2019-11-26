Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Dennis Lee Arnold Jr.


1967 - 2019
Dennis Lee Arnold Jr. Obituary
Dennis Lee Arnold Jr., 52, of Morrisdale passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

He was born June 24, 1967 at the Philipsburg Hospital to Mary and Dennis Arnold of Philipsburg.

He was the older brother of his siblings, Heather Arnold Nearhood and her husband, Rod of West Decatur and Shawn Arnold and his wife, Kristina of State College.

Mr. Arnold graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola High School in 1985 and Lycoming College in 1989 with a degree in accounting and economics.

On July 18, 1987, he married his high school sweetheart, Paula, and they enjoyed 32 years of family life together.

They were blessed with a son, Christian Lee Arnold and his wife, Heather of Hawk Run and a daughter, Amanda Marie Arnold Schaffer and her husband, Aaron of Morrisdale.

Amanda then blessed Pop-pop and Nana with grandchildren, Leilani and Lincoln Schaffer.

Mr. Arnold spent much of his free time coaching boys' and girls' sports including basketball, baseball and softball in the Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch School Districts.

He was most recently employed as head coach of the girls' softball team at the West Branch School District. He worked full-time at the Clearfield County Probation Office as a fines and costs supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myra and Arthur Arnold and Jack and Isabelle Lynch and his wife's parents, Paul and Margaret (Peg) Cantolina.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating. Mr. Arnold will be laid to rest in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
