Dennis Shimel, 74, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., Philipsburg.



Born Oct. 25, 1944 in Philipsburg, he was the grandson of the late Velma "Dot" Williamson and the son of the late Harry Elden and Virginia Williamson Shimel.



On Aug. 28, 1976 in Philipsburg, he wed Susan M. Rougeux Shimel, who survives, along with his children, Paul E. Shimel and his wife, April M., of Trout Run and Denise M. Shimel of Tipton.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m.



A luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Burial will be in Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat, at a later time.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from June 5 to June 8, 2019