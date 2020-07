Dennis W. Green, 76, of Woodland died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, c/o 115 Lake Street, Woodland, PA, 16881 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678.