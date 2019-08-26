Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane LeCerf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Joan LeCerf


1957 - 2019
Send Flowers
Diane Joan LeCerf Obituary
Diane Joan LeCerf, 62, of Madera died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Epworth Manor Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone.

Born March 11, 1957 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Frances (Supenia) Greenaway of Madera and the late Robert LeCerf.

The family will receive friends, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday and again from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. The Rev. Robert Ford will be officiating.

Burial will follow at the Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.