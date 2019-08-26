|
Diane Joan LeCerf, 62, of Madera died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Epworth Manor Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone.
Born March 11, 1957 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Frances (Supenia) Greenaway of Madera and the late Robert LeCerf.
The family will receive friends, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday and again from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. The Rev. Robert Ford will be officiating.
Burial will follow at the Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019