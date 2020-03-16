Home

Dick Hoffmann Obituary
Dick Hoffmann, 97, of Lawrenceville, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday, March 13,2020. Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., he was a long-time resident of Lawrenceville.

He's survived by his son Rick Hoffmann of Lawrenceville, N.J., and his daughter, Cheryl Petrie of Lake Oswego, Ore.

Burial will be at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, Pa. A celebration of life will be announced for early summer.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc, DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
