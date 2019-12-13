|
Dillon Merril "J.R." Saupp Jr., 56, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his home.
Born June 24, 1963 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Dillon M. Saupp Sr. and Martha (Flegal) Saupp.
He's survived by two sons, Christopher B. Saupp and his fiancée, Katherine E. Walsh of Lake Mary, Fla., and Joshua D. Saupp and his fiancée, Cheyenne V. Fishel of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Father John Gibbons officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
