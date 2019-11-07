Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Yarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly A. Yarger


1960 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dolly A. Yarger Obituary
Dolly A. Yarger, 59, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sanborn, went to dance with the angels when God called her home to her mansion on the hilltop Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 1, 1960 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Johnie J. Yarger and S. Jean (Bumbarger) Yarger of (Sanborn) Houtzdale.

In addition to her parents, she's survived by one daughter, Stephanie L. Beyer and her husband, Eli of Port Matilda.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Jeff Lauer officiating.

Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery, (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -