|
|
|
Dolly A. Yarger, 59, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sanborn, went to dance with the angels when God called her home to her mansion on the hilltop Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Jan. 1, 1960 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Johnie J. Yarger and S. Jean (Bumbarger) Yarger of (Sanborn) Houtzdale.
In addition to her parents, she's survived by one daughter, Stephanie L. Beyer and her husband, Eli of Port Matilda.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Jeff Lauer officiating.
Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery, (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019