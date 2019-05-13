|
|
|
Dona Rae Navasky, 82, of Philipsburg passed away peacefully at home on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born July 6, 1936 in West Decatur, a daughter of the late Andrew and Verna (Mills) Ruden.
She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Leslie Gonder and her husband, Gregory of Black Moshannon and Ruthi Taylor and her husband, Scott of Glass City and one son, Charles Navasky and his wife, Jaye of Philipsburg.
A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Dona's life.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from May 13 to May 16, 2019
Read More