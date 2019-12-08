Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Barrett

Send Flowers
Donald A. Barrett Obituary
Donald A. Barrett, 84, of Curwensville died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cherry Corner Bible Church, Grampian, with Pastor George Solley officiating. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -