|
|
|
Donald A. "Ardie" Bloom, 78, of Clearfield died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Bloom was born May 2, 1941 in Clearfield, the son of Ardeth A. and Geraldine (Cross) Bloom.
He's survived by his wife, Roxie A. (Brodbeck) Bloom, to whom he was married July 9, 1966, along with two children, Beth Ann Gill and her husband, Dennis of Jersey Shore and Thad A. Bloom and his girlfriend, Shawna Lind of Pittsburgh.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Gary Messinger officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the funeral home with the Clearfield Elks to conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m.
An additional hour of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019