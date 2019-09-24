|
|
|
Donald A. Houser Jr., 68, of Sedro Woolley, Wash., passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2019 with his wife and children at his side.
He was born Aug. 6, 1951 in Fort Campbell, Ky. He was the son of Elizabeth (Betty) and Donald Houser Sr., who preceded him in death.
He's survived by his wife, Deborah (Mitchell) Houser. They were married Aug. 19, 1972 in Clearfield, where they began their lives together.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Robbins and her husband, Rob and their son, Connor of Sedro Woolley, Wash., and his son, Michael and his wife, Jessica and their children, Alexis and David of Rockport, Wash.
Mr. Houser was a 1969 graduate of the St. Francis School and was formerly employed by Piper Aircraft of Quehanna, Pa.
After being raised in Clearfield and beginning their family, he and Debbie moved to Marietta, Ga., for a short time where he was employed by Lockheed Aircraft.
From there, he moved to Washington state and settled his family in Sedro Woolley, where he worked for Boeing Aircraft before his retirement from Skagit State Bank.
Mr. Houser always had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed all aspects of it. He was happiest in his flannel shirt and always sported a beard.
He was a skilled hunter, fisherman, canoer, tour guide of the mountains and nature and a notorious rattlesnake hunter. He was fondly referred to as "Buffalo" or "Buff" by his Pennsylvania friends.
He also enjoyed music and growing up, he was a member of local bands. Although he enjoyed many teams, he was always a loyal Steelers and Penn State fan.
In addition to his wife and children, he's survived by a brother, Bob Houser and his wife, Margie of Smithmill and sisters, Carol Houser, formerly of Curwensville and most recently of Surfside Beach, S.C., Susan and her husband, Lew Duttry of Clearfield and Michelle and her husband, Sean Benedict of Pittsburgh.
He's survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Mitchell, formerly of Clearfield and currently of Milton Fla., and brothers-in-law, Scott Mitchell and his wife, Donna and Gary Mitchell and his wife, Kim, all of Milton Fla.
He's also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children as well as aunts and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Houser's father-in law, Robert Mitchell of Clearfield, preceded him in death along with his grandparents and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will always be fondly remembered by all of those who knew and loved him. At his request, there will be no public services.
Mr. Houser will be honored by friends and family in an outdoor Celebration of Life at his son's home in Rockport, Wash., that will be scheduled at a later date.
