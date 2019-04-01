Resources More Obituaries for Donald Lucas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Blaine Lucas Sr.

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Blaine Lucas Sr., 90, of Karthaus went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Born Feb. 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Glenn E. and Betreca L. (Hoover) Lucas.



On Aug. 22, 1953 in Clearfield, he wed Doris (Moore) Lucas, who survives along with his children, Donald Lucas Jr. and his wife, Deborah of Pine Glen; Daniel Lucas and his wife, Wendy of Altoona; and Dennis Lucas of Pine Glen.



There will be no public visitation.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating.



Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.



