Donald C. Barnett, 86, of Denver, Pa., went to be with the Lord.



He was born Sept. 8, 1932 to the late Clark and Meda (Hess) Barnett and a direct descendant of John M. and Cornelia Chase.



Mr. Barnett graduated from the Clearfield Area High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Army.



He served at White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico; he worked on the missile project during the Cuban missile crisis; and he was involved in the design, development, launch and recovery.



He retired as the owner/operator of the Lancaster Truck Wash. Most recently, he was the owner/operator of Barnett Woods, and was active up until his death.



In previous years, he worked for Reese's Land Clearing Co., which became Penn Lines of which he was a partner, clearing power lines in Lancaster County and beyond. He was also the owner/operator of Barnett Forest Products.



Mr. Barnett was born into the logging industry and loved the woods. "Being in the woods was being home" for him.



He volunteered at Landis Valley Museum, where he provided demonstrations related to logging. He also volunteered at the Gettysburg Cyclorama.



He's survived by three daughters, Debra J. Varner of Pennsylvania, Kimberly J. Mitchell, wife of Gary Mitchell of Florida, and De'Ana R. Powers, wife of Phillip Powers of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Marcia Slopey; and two nephews and a niece.



A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3349 Zion Rd., Olanta.



Memorial contributions may be made to Letourneau University Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7333, Longview, TX 75607; Mount Zion Methodist Church, 3349 Zion Rd., Olanta, PA 16863; or Living Hope Mennonite Church, 85 Mountain Rd., Denver, PA 17517.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver, Pa.



Published in Gant Daily from July 24 to July 26, 2019