Donald Emanuel Osewalt, 87, formerly of Osceola Mills and Houtzdale, passed away peacefully at his home in Burlington, N.C., on June 11, 2019. His wife of 68 years, Caroline (Marien) Osewalt, was by his side along with many other family members.



He was born at home in Osceola Mills on Dec. 31, 1931, and was the son of the late James and Rita (Renvillard) Osewalt.



After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he spent four years in Jacksonville, Fla., during the Korean War. He always joked that he never left land his entire naval career.



Following the military, he went to work for 27 years at A&P Tea Co., in Osceola Mills and Philipsburg. His last 17 years of employment was at his beloved Penn State University ... We Are Penn State!



Mr. Osewalt loved sports both as a participant and a fan. He played center on the Osceola Mills High School football team and weighed in at a bulky 126 pounds.



In the military, he took up volleyball and played on a base team that won a couple of Navy championships. Later in life, he was a pitcher and catcher in fast-pitch softball.



Bowling was also another favorite sport. He was in the Philipsburg Bowling League and once bowled a sanctioned 299 game. His favorite sports teams to watch were the Nittany Lions, Pirates and Steelers.



He was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church of Osceola Mills (70 years), where he served as a deacon; was on the session; and was the handyman for many years.



Mr. Osewalt loved his church and all its members. He was also a member of the Umbria Cemetery Board for many years.



He will be missed by his daughter, Mrs. Laurie Martin and her husband, Ron of Houtzdale; son, Mr. Richard Osewalt and his wife, Danael of Durham, N.C.; daughter, Mrs. Rita Sankey and her husband, George of Osceola Mills; and daughter, Mrs. Donna Talerico and her husband, Tony of Wake Forest, N.C.



He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him dearly. Many nephews and nieces will greatly miss him, too.



He's also survived by two sisters, Louise Kopcik and Phyllis Smith and her husband, Jay, along with his nephew, Fred Miller (and wife, Judy) who was like a little brother to him.



Mr. Osewalt will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine and brother, James.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow the service at the church.



Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.



Donations may be made to the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 235, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.



Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Gant Daily from June 13 to June 16, 2019