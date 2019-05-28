Donald F. Hess Sr., 70, of Hyde passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.



Born Aug. 3, 1948 in Grampian, he was the son of William F. and Sylvia (Ellinger) Hess.



Mr. Hess had been employed as a truck driver and in road construction. Also, he worked in landscaping and general labor for Crown Crest Memorial Park and HRI from which he retired.



He was a member of the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1. He enjoyed volunteering and being a helpful neighbor; he had a great sense of humor.



On May 29, 1982 in Clearfield, he wed the former Donna Mae Hoffer, who preceded him in death Oct. 23, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald F. Hess Jr.; and a sister, Arlene Williams.



Surviving are four children, James Hess and his wife, Jennifer of Ridgway, Shane Ebersole and his wife, Tammi of Philipsburg, Melinda "Mendy" Barrett and her husband, Tom of Ford City and Jason Ebersole and his fiancée, Jen Mencer of Clearfield.



Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Alicia Hess, Devan Ebersole, Donald F. Hess III, Shawn Ebersole, Jeremy Barrett, Bruce Hess and Regan Mencer; a great-grandchild, Dante Ebersole; three sisters and a brother, Sandra VonGunden and her husband, Dean of Curwensville, Mona Hamm and her husband, Don and Jeannie Hand, both of Clearfield, and David Hess and his wife, Sandy of Grampian; and his first wife, Carol Gill of Clearfield.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery Grampian.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16833.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from May 28 to May 29, 2019