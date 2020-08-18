Donald J. "DJ" Rinehart, age 38 of RR Morrisdale (Pinchy), went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College, PA.



Born October 25, 1981 in State College, he was the son of Larry D. and Linda (Carr) Rinehart who survive at home.



Also surviving are his brother, Jesse J. and wife Ashley G. Rinehart and their children, Axel, Mackenzie, Woodland; his paternal grandmother, Mafred Rinehart, Philipsburg and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



DJ attended the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse. He was a 2000 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport. His favorite hobbies were going to the races every weekend and collecting hats in which he had a very large collection. He was an excellent worker and had a big heart. He worked alongside his parents at Larry's Saw Shop, Morrisdale, always doing odd jobs. He loved riding his buggy in Pinchy, visiting family and friends and always with a smile.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5-8:00 PM at Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse; and again, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10-10:45 AM.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating. The funeral will also be broadcast on 105.1 for individuals who would like to stay in their vehicles at the church.



He will be laid to rest at the Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.



Masks are mandatory at the visitation, funeral service and cemetery.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

