Donald L. Bishop Sr., 87, of Falls Creek died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1931 in Toby, Pa., the son of the late Cecil and Evelyn (Sinsabaugh) Bishop.
He's survived by a daughter, Betty Shaffer and her husband, Ron of Rockton and two sons, Jerry Bishop and his wife, Linda of Falls Creek and Donald Bishop Jr. and his wife, Danita of Reynoldsville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Trask officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded from the funeral home by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 2 to July 6, 2019