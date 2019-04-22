Donald L. Lippert, 61, of Chambersburg passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital.



He was born May 7, 1957 in Clearfield, the son of Wilmer F. Lippert Sr. and Alice (Lindstrom) Lippert. On July 28, 1979, he married Cynthia (McCracken) Lippert.



He was a graduate of the Clearfield Area High School in 1978. He received his Associate's degree from the DuBois Business College and a Bachelor's degree in IT from Central Penn College.



Donald was employed at the naval base in Mechanicsburg as a computer programmer.



He was a member of the Shawville United Methodist Church and the Marion First United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed golfing with his brothers, nephew and daughter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, traveling and spending time with family.



Donald is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cynthia Lippert of Chambersburg; his daughter, Alicia Lippert of Chambersburg; four siblings, Ray Lippert of Clearfield, Dean (Ellen) Lippert of Clearfield, Bruce (Lori) Lippert of Woodland and Anna (Jake) McGarry of Lumber City; a sister-in-law, June Lippert of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer F. Lippert Sr.; infant son; and a brother, Wilmer Lippert Jr. "Bud."



Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Shawville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating.



A celebration of life cook-out will follow the service at Craig McCracken's house in Shawville.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawville United Methodist Church.



Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019