Donald Lee Rowles, 83, of Morrisdale died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his residence. Born May 5, 1936 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ruth Ellen (Harmic) Brown.
In October of 1962, he wed the former Bernadene A. Winger, who survives along with three children, Donald Bennett of Rockton and Rhonda Kyler and her husband, Travis and Beth Myers and her husband, Tim, both of Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. or Clearfield with Pastor Ellen Lady officiating.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
